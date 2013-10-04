TORONTO Oct 4 The pace of purchasing activity
in Canada picked up modestly in September as employment
rebounded, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data
released on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 51.9 from 51.0 in
August, slightly short of analysts' expectations for 52.9.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of
activity. This was the second month in a row the index has shown
the sector is expanding, after retreating below 50 in July.
The unadjusted index rose to 59.4 from 51.9.
"Though not always the best predictor of the wider economy,
the trend in the Ivey is more or less consistent with a midyear
soft patch followed by what we would expect to be a gradual move
higher over the end of the year and into 2014," David Tulk,
chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a
research note.
Ivey's gauge of employment pushed back into expansion
territory, jumping to 53.5 from 43.6. Its measure of inventories
rose to 54.2 from 48.7. But supplier deliveries retreated
slightly to 45.3 from 45.6.