TORONTO, April 4 - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada
cooled in March and a measure of employment contracted for a
third straight month, the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index showed
on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 55.2 from 57.2 in
February, short of analysts' expectations for an increase to 59.
The unadjusted index rose to 61.8 from 57.8.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of
activity.
Ivey's seasonally adjusted employment index remained in
contraction territory at 49.7, though the figure was slightly
better than February's 49.
The inventories index shrank to 49.2, while supplier
deliveries fell to 43.8. The prices gauge jumped to 72.2.
