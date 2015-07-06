July 6 Purchasing activity in Canada fell in June as inventories dropped and employment edged lower, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 55.9 from 62.3 last month. The index's level above 50 indicates an increase in purchases.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a reading of 55.5.

The unadjusted index was 59.5, compared with 65.2 a month earlier. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)