OTTAWA, Sept 4 The pace of purchasing activity
in Canada jumped in August to a three-month high as employment
picked up, acording to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data
released on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 58.0 from 52.9 in
July, handily surpassing analysts' expectations for 52.0. It was
the highest reading since May.
The unadjusted index rose to 55.6 from 50.0. A reading above
50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.
The employment component climbed to 56.3 from 49.1. The
measures of inventories and supplier deliveries improved, though
they both remained in contraction territory. Inventories edged
up to 42.4 from 41.2, while supplier deliveries rose to 48.2
from 47.6.