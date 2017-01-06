TORONTO Jan 6 The seasonally adjusted pace of purchasing activity in Canada jumped in December as inventories and prices both notched strong rises, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 60.8, its highest level since last January, from 56.8 in November. The unadjusted index fell to 49.4 from 56.5. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The seasonally adjusted measure of prices jumped to 73.8 from 60.5, its highest level in at least two years.

Inventories expanded to 54.1, from 47.2 in the prior month.

Employment growth slowed to 51.7, from 58. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)