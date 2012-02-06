* PMI rises unexpectedly in January from December
* Employment index falls
OTTAWA Feb 6 The pace of purchasing
activity in the Canadian economy sped up unexpectedly in January
from December, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
(PMI)data released on Monday.
The data showed the seasonally adjusted index climbed to
64.1 from 63.5 in the final month of last year, above the
average of the past year. Analysts had forecast a drop to 59.5.
On an unadjusted basis, the index rose to 55.7 from 53.6.
A reading of 50 indicates that activity remained flat from
the preceding month, while a higher reading indicates an
increase and a lower reading reflects a slowing or decrease.
The Ivey employment index slid in January to 55.2 from 60 in
December, echoing a weak employment report from Statistics
Canada last week, but still roughly in line with the three-month
average.