TORONTO, Sept 6 The pace of purchasing activity
in Canada rebounded slightly in August, although other
components of the report were more mixed with employment
tumbling, according to data released on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose
to 51 in August from 48.4 in July, slightly short of analysts'
expectations for 52.1.
The unadjusted index rose to 51.9 from 45.7.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of
activity. The index retreated below the 50 mark in July for the
first time since November.
While the report tends to be volatile month to month, the
longer term trend shows a moderation in activity, TD Securities
strategist David Tulk wrote in a note.
"This dynamic is broadly consistent with a trough in real
GDP growth in the second quarter, which we expect will be
followed by a very gradual recovery over the balance of the year
and into 2014," he Tulk said.
A measure of employment slumped to 43.6 from 50.4, even as
data released earlier on Friday showed the Canadian economy
added 59,200 jobs in August.
The purchasing managers data also showed inventories fell to
48.7 from 53.3. Supplier deliveries still showed a slowdown,
although the index improved to 45.6 from 38.9. Prices jumped to
60.9 from 52.8.