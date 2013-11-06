TORONTO Nov 6 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada jumped in October, with supplier deliveries returning to growth, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 62.8 from 51.9 in September, far exceeding analysts' expectations of 51.0.

A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted index rose to 64.2 from 59.4.