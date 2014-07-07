(Adds graphic, analyst's comment, market reaction)
TORONTO, July 7 The pace of purchasing activity
in Canada shrank further in June, falling to the lowest level in
six months and frustrating expectations for a pickup in growth,
the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 46.9 from 48.2 in May,
short of expectations for 52.5 and the weakest level since
December. A reading below 50 indicates a decrease in the pace of
activity.
The unadjusted index also decreased to 49.7 from 52.2.
The data took some shine off the Canadian dollar,
which reversed earlier gains to trade modestly weaker at
C$1.0677 against the U.S. dollar.
The adjusted measure of employment fell to 45.6 from 48,
potentially boding poorly for June's more comprehensive
unemployment report due at the end of the week.
The inventories and deliveries indexes both continued to
contract, while the measure of prices slipped to its lowest
level since last July.
The report was in contrast to the RBC Canadian Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' index, released last week, which showed the
pace of growth in Canadian manufacturing picked up in June to
its highest level of the year so far.
TD Securities said it was inclined to put more weight on the
RBC report.
"If the United States economy is able to sustain the
momentum from the forecast bounce in the second quarter over the
second half of the year, the outlook should continue to brighten
for Canadian manufacturers," David Tulk, TD Securities' chief
Canada macro strategist, wrote in a note.
"Taken in tandem with the expected depreciation in the
Canadian dollar, greater confidence and stronger foreign demand
will help generate the rotation in growth away from domestic
demand that lies at the core of the Bank of Canada's outlook,"
he wrote.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and
Peter Galloway)