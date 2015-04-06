Fannie, Freddie regulator says may have to retain earnings
WASHINGTON, May 11 The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday that he was willing to retain company earnings to stabilize the mortgage finance enterprises, if necessary.
TORONTO, April 6 Purchasing activity in Canada fell in March as employment weakened and price rises slowed while inventories surged, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted index slipped to 47.9 from 49.7 last month. The index's level below 50 indicated a decrease in the pace of activity.
The unadjusted index jumped for the second straight month, to 56 from 50.8.
Three of the index's four subcategories declined, including the measure of employment, which fell to 45.1 from 47.3 to hit its lowest level since August 2013. Inventories jumped to 57.9, the fastest growth in stock since September, while prices dropped to 59.5 from 63.2, a second straight reduction.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TBILISI, May 11 Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.