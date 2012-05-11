* April adds 58,200 jobs after 82,300 in March
* Full-time up 43,900; all jobs in private sector
* Two-month increase the biggest since 1981
* C$ rallies, rate hike expectations rise
* Jobless rate rises to 7.3 pct from 7.2 pct
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, May 11 Defying forecasts of a hiring
slowdown, Canada added far more jobs than expected in April and
marked the biggest two-month employment gain in more than 30
years, raising expectations that the Bank of Canada will raise
interest rates in the coming year.
April registered 58,200 new jobs, mostly full time, after a
whopping gain of 82,300 in March, Statistics Canada said on
Friday. The back-to-back jump of 140,500 jobs was the biggest
since a 143,300 rise in January and February of 1981.
With a Canadian population one-ninth the size of that of the
United States, it would be as if the U.S. economy had added
about 1.3 million jobs in two months. U.S. non-farm payrolls
rose by a total of 269,000 in March and April.
"It's a solid report, showing very surprising strength for
the second straight month in Canadian jobs," said Sal Guatieri,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. "It certainly raises
the possibility of the Bank of Canada moving on interest rates
sooner rather than later."
But Guatieri, who expects a rate hike in January 2013, said
the economy probably is not growing as fast as the robust jobs
figures suggest.
Despite all the new jobs, the unemployment rate actually
rose to 7.3 percent from 7.2 percent in March because more
people were looking for work.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had, on average, forecast the
job market would create just 7,000 new jobs after March's jump.
However, the median forecast for the unemployment rate proved
correct at 7.3 percent.
The details of the job picture also showed strength. All the
new posts were in the private sector and 43,900 of them were
full time. The number of employees rose by 66,600, while those
in the often-softer category of self-employed fell.
The Canadian economy has recovered all the output and jobs,
including full-time positions, that it lost in the 2008-09
recession. Statscan said the unemployment rate would be 6.4
percent if reported in the way the United States calculates its
rate. The U.S. rate for April was 8.1 percent.
Construction jobs rose by 24,600 in April as Canada's
housing boom continued. Employment in manufacturing rose 23,800
and was almost unchanged from a year earlier despite the
challenges the sector faces due to the strong Canadian dollar.
Jobs in natural resources industries rose by 11,000, with
employment now 12.5 percent higher in a year.
Overall employment has risen 214,000 in the past year. Over
the past six months, it has gone up by an average 23,000 a
month.
The Canadian dollar rallied after the figures were released,
and the yield on the two-year Canadian government bond
, which is especially sensitive to expectations of
Bank of Canada interest rate moves, jumped to 1.309 percent from
1.226 percent.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the central bank's key policy rate, showed that traders sharply
raised their bets on a rate hike this year following release of
the jobs figures.
The market is betting on a greater than 50-50 chance that
rates will rise by September and it has almost fully priced in a
25-basis-point rise by December. The Bank of Canada's key rate
is now at a very low 1 percent.
"While we had forecast no hikes by the BoC (Bank of Canada)
this year, today's data clearly lean against that call, and we
will have to be on guard for further signs of a sharp growth
pick-up in data for March/April," Avery Shenfeld at CIBC World
Markets wrote to clients.
He said the numbers suggest second-quarter economic growth
might well make up for softness in the first quarter.
The Bank of Canada, which sees the economy's spare capacity
diminishing, has said it may have to increase rates modestly.
The bank, however, is also eyeing the unsettled European debt
crisis for a potential backlash on North American economies.
Its next rate decision is on June 5, but few people expect
it to move on rates that soon.
The bank targets consumer price inflation of 2 percent, and
one figure it watches carefully is wage inflation. The April
data showed the average hourly wage of permanent employees up
2.4 percent from a year earlier. This was down slightly from
March's 2.5 percent but up from 2.1 percent in February.
One caveat in the numbers is that they are based on a
survey of a fraction of the population. Statistics Canada said
that 19 times out of 20 the overall employment numbers should be
accurate to within 57,200. That means it is possible the real
gains in April were as small as 1,000 or as large as 115,400.