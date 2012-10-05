* Full-time +44,100, part-time +8,000
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Oct 5 - The Canadian economy added a
thumping 52,100 jobs in September, almost all of them full-time,
defying expectations and bolstering the Bank of Canada's case
for an eventual interest rate rise.
However, the unemployment rate rose modestly to 7.4 percent
from 7.3 percent in August as more people participated in the
labor market, Statistics Canada said in its release on Friday.
The economy has added an average of 21,600 jobs per month in
the past six months. September saw 44,100 new full-time jobs and
8,000 part-time.
The median forecast in a survey of analysts was for 10,000
new jobs, and even the most optimistic forecast was only for
28,000, after August's rise of 34,300.
"The key point here is the economy is still churning out
jobs at a healthy pace," said BMO Capital Markets deputy chief
economist Doug Porter.
"I wouldn't read too much into the month-to-month number but
it's impressive and it is not reversing a big decline the prior
month, so we can't brush this aside."
Still, Porter said while the Bank of Canada is concerned
about the economy growing faster than potential, the rise in the
unemployment rate and tepid gross domestic product numbers
suggest that the economy is not at that stage yet.
The central bank repeated on Thursday that it may have to
hike rates to the extent that growth continues and excess supply
is gradually absorbed.
All the figures are seasonally adjusted, and Statistics
Canada has had difficulty over the past several years adjusting
for teachers who leave the work force in the summer and return
at the start of the school year.
But that did not appear to be an explanation for this
September's overall job growth, as "educational services" saw
13,600 fewer positions during the month.
Instead, the new posts in September were predominantly in
retail and wholesale trade, construction, the information,
culture and recreation sector, utilities and agriculture.
The Canadian dollar climbed to a 10-day high of
C$0.9740 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0242, soon after the U.S. and
Canadian data was released, compared with C$0.9810, or C$1.0194,
minutes earlier.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for
the central bank's key policy rate, showed traders had
eliminated bets on a rate cut over the next few months and
instead, had raised bets on a rate hike some time in 2013.