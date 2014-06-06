(Adds details of release, background) * Part-time jobs up by 54,900, full-time down by 29,100 * Data confirm jobs market has stalled * Full-time jobs down by 60,000 over two months OTTAWA, June 6 The Canadian economy created a net 25,800 jobs in May, all of them part-time, but shed about 30,000 full-time positions for the second month in a row, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Market analysts on average had forecast a gain of 25,000 jobs. The unemployment rate edged up to 7.0 percent from 6.9 percent in April as more people sought work. The data confirm the Canadian jobs market has effectively slowed to a crawl over the last nine months despite a strengthening U.S. economy. Part-time jobs rose by 54,900 in May, while 29,100 full-time jobs vanished. In April, full-time employment dropped by 30,900 positions. The six-month moving average for employment growth edged up to 3,000 in May from 2,300 in April. In the 12 months through May, only 85,500 jobs were created, the lowest year-over-year gain since the 75,700 increase in positions recorded in February 2010, when Canada was still mired in recession. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)