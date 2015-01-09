(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA Jan 9 Canada's job market continued to
cool off in December, shedding 4,300 positions after a loss of
10,700 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate remained at
6.6 percent, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Market analysts had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs. The
two months of fairly small declines followed big gains in
September and October.
Full-time employment in December grew by 53,500 jobs, while
part-time work dropped by 57,700. The goods-producing sector
gained 22,100 jobs while the services-producing sector lost
26,400.
The 12-month gain came to 185,700 positions, an increase of
1.0 percent, while the six-month moving average for employment
growth was 22,100 jobs, up from 21,300 in November.
The Bank of Canada, which has kept interest rates at
near-record lows for more than four years to stimulate the
economy, said last month the labor market still showed
significant slack.
The labor participation rate, which is of particular
interest to the central bank, slipped to 65.9 percent, the
lowest since October 2001.
