(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Feb 6 Canada added 35,400 jobs in
January, far more than forecast, though the gains came on the
back of more part-time positions, data from Statistics Canada
showed on Friday.
The increase brought the unemployment rate down to 6.6
percent from December's 6.7 percent. Economists had forecast
just 4,500 jobs would be added in January, following two months
of hefty declines.
But the details of the report were less strong, with
employers cutting 11,800 full-time jobs. That was offset by an
increase of 47,200 part-time positions.
The recent downturn in the price of oil also appeared to be
making itself felt, with the natural resources sector shedding
8,800 jobs last month. Overall, the goods-producing sector added
9,700 jobs, while jobs in the services-producing sector
increased by 25,700.
The labor participation rate, which is closely watched by
the Bank of Canada, held steady at 65.7 percent, the lowest
level since 2000.
