* Economy created 7,300 net new jobs
* Unemployment rate dips to 7.2 pct
* Services sector hired the most, goods sector shed workers
* Wages up 3.3 pct on year vs 2.9 pct in May
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, July 6 Canada's job growth slowed in
June for a second straight month in a reality check after
outsized employment gains earlier this year, firming the
market's view that the central bank won't act soon on recent
hints of a rate hike.
Waning business confidence due to the European debt crisis
and a stalled U.S. economy meant Canada generated just 7,300 net
new jobs last month, adding to 7,700 in May, according to
Statistics Canada data released on Friday.
The June increase, though above market forecasts of a 5,000
gain, is negligible as it is within the margin of error for
Statscan's household survey.
Still, analysts took some comfort even from the modest gains
after anticipating some payback for the unsustainable two-month
jump of 140,500 jobs in March and April - the biggest in over 30
years.
"This is consistent with fairly decent progress in the
Canadian labor market. After gaining a lot of jobs in March and
April, we're looking at a slightly subdued pace of hiring," said
David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
"I think this does speak to some residual momentum in the
Canadian economy but perhaps a little bit more caution on the
part of firms looking at some of the international headwinds and
maybe a sense of domestic fatigue."
The unemployment rate dipped to 7.2 percent in June from 7.3
percent as fewer people were looking for work, Statscan said.
The dismal hiring in Canada mirrored that of the United
States, where non-farm payrolls expanded by just 80,000 jobs in
June, falling short of forecasts and not enough to bring down
the country's 8.2 percent unemployment rate. [ID: nL2E8I56V0]
The Canadian dollar hit a session high of C$1.0140
to the U.S. dollar after the North American jobs data. It later
fell to C$1.0185 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.18 U.S. cents.
Canadian bond prices crept up across the curve and yields
dipped following the North American jobs data. Canada's two-year
government bond yielded 1.003 percent, from 1.007
before the releases. The benchmark 10-year bond
yielded 1.695 percent from around 1.707 percent before the data.
The jobs data is not strong enough to push the Bank of
Canada closer to an interest rate increase for the first time
since September 2010, analysts said.
"We would have needed either a huge disappointment or a huge
gain to really see any movement at all in expectations on the
Bank of Canada," said Blake Jespersen, managing director of
foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.
The central bank had signaled in April that it was
considering raising rates but has since softened its hawkish
tone, although as recently as on June 21, it continued to signal
higher rates were possible, in contrast to most of its Western
peers.
The biggest job gains in the month were in the services
industry, while the goods-producing sector shrank its work
force. The biggest declines were in agriculture, natural
resources and construction.
Public sector hiring was strong, with some 38,900 workers
added, while the private sector laid off 26,000 employees.
Nearly 30,000 full-time jobs were created, while 22,000
part-time ones were lost in the month.
Wages improved markedly; the average hourly wage of
permanent employees climbed 3.3 percent from a year ago,
compared with a 2.9 percent increase in May.