* Canada loses 30,400 jobs in July, jobless rate 7.3 pct
* Growth seen tepid at just below 2 pct annualized
* Analysts skeptical of Bank of Canada's hawkish tone
* Canadian dollar weakens after the data
* Some details of the report more upbeat
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Aug 10 Canada's economy unexpectedly
lost 30,400 jobs in July in a third disappointing month for the
labor market, indicating tepid growth that will likely keep the
central bank on the sidelines for longer.
The dismal performance contrasts with new signs of strength
in U.S hiring and was worse than even the most bearish forecast
in a Reuters survey. An average of 5,000 people lost their jobs
in each of the last three months, according to the Statistics
Canada data on Friday.
"It seems as if the global headwinds have caught up to the
Canadian economy," said David Tulk, chief macro strategist at TD
Securities.
The jobless rate climbed to 7.3 percent from 7.2 percent,
with layoffs across a range of industries. The biggest job
losses were in wholesale and retail trade and in professional,
scientific and technical services.
The report bolsters suspicions that economic growth will
stay below 2 percent, annualized, not fast enough to make Bank
of Canada Governor Mark Carney hike interest rates.
Carney has been talking about tightening monetary policy
since April and he sounded hawkish as recently as Wednesday. But
he said he needs to see growth above "trend", estimated at about
2 percent, for rates to rise. [ID: nL2E8J8J46]
The Canadian economy, which survived the recession better
than most of its trading partners, grew 1.9 percent in the first
quarter and looks on track for a similar performance in the
second.
"I don't think the market ever fully believed in the Bank of
Canada's fairly hawkish tone, but it certainly dampens
expectations for rate hikes in Canada," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
Most analysts don't expect the bank to make a move until the
third quarter of next year.
Traders slightly scaled back their already modest bets on a
rate hike in December after the data, according to overnight
index swaps which trade based on expectations for the policy
rate.
NOT ALL BAD
Some of the details in the monthly jobs report were slightly
more encouraging. Some 21,300 full-time jobs were created but
were eclipsed by the loss of 51,600 part-time positions.
Wages rose 3.9 percent in the year to July, up from 3.3
percent in June and the number of hours worked rose 1.2 percent
over the same period.
On the other hand, there was little change in both public
and private sector employment in the month, while the public
sector has done all the hiring in the past year.
"The details are vaguely stronger than the headline would
suggest ... However, all in all I think it's a significant
disappointment for Canada and one that is likely to weigh into
expectations for the Canadian dollar," said Sutton.
The Canadian dollar weakened to C$0.9970 against
the U.S. dollar, or $1.0030, from about C$0.9948 just before the
data's release.
U.S. jobs data last week showed that in July employers hired
the most workers in five months and the number of Americans
filing for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
Canada's jobs data, based on a household survey, are
notoriously volatile month by month. But viewed as an average in
the year to date, some 18,000 people found work each month. That
is the equivalent of roughly 162,000 in the much larger U.S.
economy, similar to the widely applauded July result.
Analysts have complained that Statscan's seasonal
adjustments don't seem to properly account for big firing and
hiring of teachers at the start and end of each summer, a factor
in that volatility.
Atypically though, the sector created 11,700 jobs this past
July in what one analyst called a "curve ball." Statscan noted
that while there have been larger movements in educational
employment in recent years, there has been no consistent pattern
in the magnitude or direction of the changes.