* Job losses of 28,900 versus forecast of 12,000 gain
* Unemployment rate steady at 6.9 pct
* Q2 growth seen softer, rates on hold
(Adds reasons for job losses, U.S. comparison, background and
Bank of Canada stance)
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, May 9 Canada's economy lost 28,900 jobs
in April, Statistics Canada said on Friday in a report that
revealed across-the-board weakness in a labor market that is
stalled and has been adding jobs at a more sluggish pace than in
the United States.
The report suggests economic growth has not been gathering
the speed that was expected in the second quarter and that
business confidence is still shaky. That reinforces the view
that the Bank of Canada is unlikely to raise its main interest
rate until the second half of 2015.
"It suggests that maybe we're starting the second quarter on
a softer footing than initially believed. There's really no
silver lining in this report," said Mazen Issa, senior
strategist at TD Securities.
The biggest losses were in the accommodation and food
services industries, followed by finance, insurance, real estate
and leasing. All the job losses were in full-time positions and
the majority were in the private sector.
Market players had forecast, on average, 12,000 net new jobs
in April following a big gain of 42,900 in March.
The jobless rate was unchanged at 6.9 percent because fewer
people participated in the labor force, Statscan said. The
participation rate was 66.1 percent, compared with 66.2 percent
in March.
Analysts warned against doomsday predictions based on one
month's data, suggesting the delayed arrival of spring weather
might have led some employers to postpone hiring plans. Also,
the outsized loss of 32,000 jobs in the province of Quebec could
be an anomaly that reverses itself in May, they argued.
Still, Statscan's numbers show an employment picture that
has changed little since last August. The six-month moving
average for employment growth stood at 2,300 in April, down from
9,700 in March. In the year to April, the number of people
working rose by 0.8 percent, or 149,000.
"You have to take a three-month trend to see what is
happening. Yes, job growth has slowed in Canada, but it is not
the disaster that the April report suggests," said Sal Guatieri,
senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.0886 to the
greenback, or 91.86 U.S. cents, after the data was released.
That was weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0823, or 92.40 U.S.
cents. The currency hit a low of C$1.0902 immediately after the
release.
GAP SHRINKING
Economic growth in Canada pulled ahead of that in the United
States and others countries as it recovered quickly from the
2008-09 global recession. But that gap is now narrowing as
exports - the lifeblood of Canada's economy - aren't rising as
hoped despite a strengthening U.S. market and the depreciation
of the Canadian dollar.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, however, has said he
has become more hopeful that exports will bounce back, saying
that new central bank research on non-energy exports have given
him a better understanding of expected performance.
Adjusted to U.S. methods for comparison purposes, the
Canadian unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage points in the
year to 6.0 percent, compared with a 1.2 point decrease in the
U.S. unemployment rate to 6.3 percent.
The Canadian employment rate slipped 0.3 percentage points
to 62.1 percent versus a 0.3 point increase to 58.9 percent in
the United States.
Wages of permanent employees, an indicator of inflation
closely watched by the central bank, rose just 1.6 percent in
the year to April, down from 2.4 percent in March.
"It certainly weighs toward keeping the Bank of Canada on
the sidelines and refraining from raising interest rates,"
Guatieri said.
The Bank of Canada has held its main interest rate unchanged
since September 2010 and repeated last month that its stance is
"neutral", meaning its next move could be either a hike or a
cut.
