By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO Aug 12 The July version of Canada's
market-moving jobs report contained an error and must be
restated, the country's main statistics agency said on Tuesday,
pointing to the latest in a series of mistakes that have damaged
its reputation in recent years.
Statistics Canada said in a statement that the source of the
error has been identified and that corrected estimates will be
released on Aug. 15. It did not specify what the error was.
The report, released last Friday, showed the economy added
just 200 jobs last month, far fewer than analysts had forecast.
The monthly Canadian employment report, which is similar to
the influential U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, is one of the
economic indicators that is most closely watched by investors
and policymakers. It has showed some big swings between gains
and losses in the past.
The mistake will inevitably raise questions about the
reliability of StatsCan's data and whether it paints a true
picture of Canada's economic growth.
There was a disconnect in the second quarter with the labor
market underperforming relative to other measures of growth that
have strengthened, said Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
While it is hard to gauge whether the revision will be
positive or negative, the fact that StatsCan chose not to wait
until next month's report to issue a revision suggests the
change could be material, he said.
"It feels like there's potentially a larger revision."
The error happened during one of the agency's statistical
processes, said Sylvie Michaud, director-general of education,
labor and income surveys at Statistics Canada.
Michaud, who is directly responsible for the jobs data, said
StatsCan was "in the process of rerunning everything", but that
the error was only for July 2014.
It was not the first error for StatsCan. In August last
year, the agency uncovered serious errors in a batch of data
from its national household survey and pulled the plug before it
was released. In 2005, trade figures were revised after a
computer error.
StatsCan responded to questions on whether the jobs data was
more volatile than usual in a blog post late last year, saying
its experts found the survey showed the same degree of
month-to-month fluctuation that has been recorded since the
1990s.
The error hurts StatsCan's reputation, said Benjamin
Reitzes, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
"The labor force survey and employment numbers were already
questionable as to their accuracy on a monthly basis given the
volatility there," he said.
Still, whatever the revision is, it is unlikely to change
the trend in the jobs market dramatically, Reitzes said.
"The underlying softness that's there in the Canadian labor
market probably won't change much, if at all."
The Canadian dollar briefly weakened following the
announcement before recovering to end the session little changed
from Monday as investors were wary of betting on which direction
the revision would go.
StatsCan said it was immediately launching a review of data
verification processes in place and that other statistical
programs are not affected.
A report on the results of the review will be published on
the agency's website as soon as it is available. Industry
Minister James Moore, to whom Statscan reports, declined to
comment on the error.
