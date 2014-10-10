(Adds analyst comment, market reaction)
By David Ljunggren and Jeffrey Hodgson
OTTAWA/TORONTO Oct 10 Canada added a
significantly more-than-expected 74,100 jobs in September and
the jobless rate fell to a near six-year low of 6.8 percent,
according to data that was met with some skepticism but also
helped boost the currency.
Analysts had forecast a gain of 20,000 positions and said
the jobless rate would remain at 7.0 percent. Unemployment last
hit the 6.8 percent mark in December 2008.
Recent Statistics Canada employment reports have been
particularly volatile, alternately rising and falling every
month since November 2013.
"Most of us, frankly, don't quite know what to make of the
Canadian figures anymore, they've been so volatile. But at least
in one way, they're consistent - we continue to see this pattern
of one step backward, one step forward," said Doug Porter, chief
economist at BMO Capital Markets.
"On the surface, it certainly is a very impressive report,
pretty much strong across the board."
Statscan said full-time employment grew by 69,300 jobs while
part-time posts added 4,800 positions. The goods-producing
sector drove the gain, with notable advances in the natural
resources and construction sectors.
The 12-month gain was 150,400 jobs, or 0.8 percent, while
the six-month moving average for employment growth was 15,400,
up from 10,200 in August. The labor participation rate stayed at
66.0 percent, the lowest since November 2001.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high
following the report, hitting C$1.1160 to the greenback, or
89.61 U.S. cents, compared with Thursday's close of C$1.1173 to
the U.S. dollar, or 89.50 U.S. cents.
"We've had a significant move in the Canadian dollar on the
stronger side because it really does suggest a small firming in
the fundamental outlook," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotiabank.
At the same time, she said the volatility of the data means
it is unlikely to immediately spur a policy shift by the Bank of
Canada.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz - who says the bank
will not raise interest rates from near record lows until it
sees signs of a sustained recovery - last month pointed to what
he said was a substantial amount of slack in the job market.
"In the environment that we're dealing with now, of huge
question marks over growth in the rest of the world, I don't
think it significantly moves the needle just yet," said BMO's
Porter.
"We'd need some confirmation of this strength in the next
few months to really convince the Bank of Canada."
(Additional reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Euan Rocha and Allison
Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)