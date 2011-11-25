(Corrects GMT time to noon GMT from 1100 GMT)

WHAT: Canadian November employment report

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 a.m. (noon GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST:

ECONCA

Nov F'cast range Oct

Jobs gain/loss +19.1K 0K to +34K -54.0K

Unemployment rate 7.3 pct 7.2 to 7.4 pct 7.3 pct

For individual forecasts see: [ECI/CA]

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Trend: The median forecasts reflect cautious optimism that hiring will recover in November after big, unexpected job losses in October, but the recovery will not be enough to make a dent in the unemployment rate.

Employment in Canada had risen or stayed relatively flat every month this year until October's surprise downturn. Given the volatility of month-to-month data, investors will watch to see if the weakness persists into November, or was a blip.

Even if more Canadians get jobs in November than forecast, the three-month trend could be a relatively weak 10K, reflecting employer worries about a weak U.S. economy and the European debt crisis.

Beneath the headlines: Analysts expect the private sector to do the bulk of the hiring in November, picking up the trend of the past year which, again, was interrupted in October.

Manufacturers may bring on more staff after leading the October layoffs. Jobs in the auto industry are not likely affected by flooding in Thailand, which likely hurt only one producer during the week Statscan conducts its survey.

Both goods and services-producing industries are expected to register employment gains.

Wages: Wages are growing at a slower pace than inflation, according to two different Statscan estimates, the main survey of households and another one of businesses. No major shift is expected in November. That means less inflationary pressure nudging the Bank of Canada toward interest rate hikes.

MARKET IMPACT:

Any upside surprises in employment could give a modest lift to the Canadian dollar and reduce market bets that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates.

While bank economists say the next interest rate by the central bank will be up, the market has priced in a probability of a rate decrease next year. BOCWATCH (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Janet Guttsman)