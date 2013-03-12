By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 12 Canadian employers are likely
to keep adding jobs in the second quarter but at a slightly
slower pace than in the first quarter, with the highest growth
in the transportation and utilities sectors, according to a
survey released on Tuesday.
A net 12 percent of Canadian employers expect to add jobs in
the second quarter, the study from staffing company Manpower
showed. That was down slightly from a net 13 percent three
months earlier.
The survey measures the difference between employers who say
they will add jobs and those planning to cut positions.
Five percent of employers surveyed about the second quarter
plan cutbacks, the survey of 1,900 Canadian employers revealed.
Some 75 percent of employers expect to maintain their current
staffing levels, and some were unsure.
In the transportation and utilities sectors, a net 22
percent of employers expected to add jobs, a 6 percentage point
increase from a year earlier.
Jobs growth overall is expected to be tempered by weakness
in the mining and energy sectors, which have been hit by
volatile commodity prices.
The net employment outlook for the resources sector remained
at 8 percent, steady from the previous quarter but a decrease of
13 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the
study.