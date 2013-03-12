TORONTO, March 12 Canadian employers are likely to keep adding jobs in the second quarter but at a slightly slower pace than in the first quarter, with the highest growth in the transportation and utilities sectors, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

A net 12 percent of Canadian employers expect to add jobs in the second quarter, the study from staffing company Manpower showed. That was down slightly from a net 13 percent three months earlier.

The survey measures the difference between employers who say they will add jobs and those planning to cut positions.

Five percent of employers surveyed about the second quarter plan cutbacks, the survey of 1,900 Canadian employers revealed. Some 75 percent of employers expect to maintain their current staffing levels, and some were unsure.

In the transportation and utilities sectors, a net 22 percent of employers expected to add jobs, a 6 percentage point increase from a year earlier.

Jobs growth overall is expected to be tempered by weakness in the mining and energy sectors, which have been hit by volatile commodity prices.

The net employment outlook for the resources sector remained at 8 percent, steady from the previous quarter but a decrease of 13 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the study.