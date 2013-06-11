By Peter N Henderson
| TORONTO, June 11
inclined to add jobs than they were just three months ago,
according a survey released on Tuesday that cast doubt on
whether a hiring boom seen in May will be sustained.
A net 9 percent of Canadian employers expect to add jobs in
the third quarter, with the biggest gains seen in the
transportation and public utilities sector, the study from
staffing company Manpower Inc showed.
That was down slightly from a net 12 percent three months
earlier.
The seasonally adjusted number, based on a survey of 1,900
Canadian employers, also represents a drop from the net 12
percent of employers who expected to hire in the same quarter
last year.
"The curvature on our trend is going down," said Byrne Luft,
a vice president with Manpower Canada. "We had gains in 2012 but
it's again heading more into negative territory."
The quarterly Manpower survey measures the difference
between employers who say they will add jobs and those planning
to cut positions, adjusting the numbers for seasonal changes.
The survey follows a report on Friday that showed the
Canadian economy added a much higher than expected 95,000 jobs
in May. This followed a net loss in March and small gain in
April.
Luft noted the month-to-month numbers don't always reflect
the longer term outlook.
"Having one month where it spikes is promising, but it's not
something to be excited about because the trend isn't exactly
optimistic," he said.
The Manpower survey also showed some areas of strength.
A net 23 percent of employers in the transportation and
public utilities sector plan to hire in the third quarter. A
weaker Canadian dollar, which makes exports more attractive, is
expected to boost activity in the sector, Luft said.
That's an increase of five percentage point from the same
period last year and the strongest result since the second
quarter of 2007.
Employers in the sector in Western Canada and Quebec expect
to do the most hiring, with a net 32 percent projecting they
will add to payrolls.