TORONTO, June 10 Canadian employers are looking to hire at a modestly improved pace in the third quarter, suggesting growth in the labor market will continue to plod along, a survey released on Tuesday showed.

The ManpowerGroup Inc report, which measures the difference between employers that are forecasting increased hiring and those planning job cuts, said its net employment outlook, adjusted for seasonal variations, was 10 percent.

The third-quarter forecast was up 1 percentage point from both the previous quarter and the third quarter of last year.

Still, the survey points to a labor market that is maintaining the status quo, said Byrne Luft, vice president of operations for Manpower Canada.

"For the last nine months, we have been just crawling along with our job market," said Luft. "Despite the bounce back in the U.S. economy ... we have not seen the benefits yet from that."

The survey echoed data from last week that showed the increase in new jobs in Canada in May was driven completely by part-time positions.

The labor market is also still seeing some fallout from a severe winter in both the United States and Canada, and there could be some positive spikes in demand as companies fill positions for work that wasn't done during the winter, Luft said.

The Manpower survey of over 1,900 employers across Canada showed that 20 percent planned to increase their staffing levels in the coming quarter, while just 4 percent planned to cut back. The vast majority, at 74 percent, expected their staffing levels to remain the same. Those figures do not include seasonal adjustments.

Medium-sized companies with 50 to 249 employees were the most optimistic about hiring intentions with a net employment outlook of 21 percent. By sector, transportation and public utilities firms had the most favorable outlook, at 20 percent. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)