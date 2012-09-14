* July sales unexpectedly fall 1.5 pct; June decline 0.8 pct
* Weak aerospace and car sales main reason for decline
* Data suggests July GDP flat, third quarter weak
OTTAWA, Sept 14 Canadian manufacturing sales
dropped sharply in July on weakness across most industries, data
showed on Friday in a troubling omen that analysts say may
result in the economy failing to grow in that month.
Factory sales fell 1.5 percent in July from June versus
market expectations of a 0.4 percent gain, dragged down mainly
by a drop in sales of aerospace products, motor vehicles, and
machinery, Statistics Canada said.
In volume terms, sales fell 2 percent in July.
"The decline in volumes will weigh on monthly industry gross
domestic product. Though we require additional data to make a
more accurate estimate, GDP may be hard-pressed to register
growth," Mazen Issa, macro strategist at TD Securities, wrote in
a note to clients.
"With weak foreign demand and a sub-trend rate of domestic
economic growth expected to persist over the balance of the
year, manufacturing activity will likely be subdued," he said.
Canada's economy recovered from the 2008-09 recession more
quickly than that of the United States but the manufacturing
sector remains weaker than its pre-recession peak because of
slow demand from the sluggish U.S. economy and a strong
currency.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has been hinting that
he'll hike interest rates if the economy continues to absorb
excess slack, but the manufacturing and other data indicate the
economy may not be strong enough to warrant such a move.
Overall 11 of 21 industries, representing 60 percent of
total manufacturing, reported lower sales in July.
"A look at the details is even more discouraging," said
Emanuella Enenajor, economist at CIBC World Markets, referring
to declines in bellwether sectors such as autos, primary metals
and machinery.
She said third-quarter growth could track below the Bank of
Canada's estimate of an annualized 2 percent unless lost ground
is made up in the rest of the quarter.
After four months of gains, the transportation sector
contributed most to the July weakness with a 6.4 percent drop in
sales. The aerospace product and parts sector was mainly to
blame, registering a 22.1 percent slide in sales, while motor
vehicles fell 3.2 percent.
Machinery sales also sank 2.4 percent.
The petroleum and coal products industry, among the largest
in the survey by sales, reported flat sales in July.
Inventories bounced back from a dip in June, gaining 1
percent and the inventory-to-sales ratio -- a measure of how
many months it would take to exhaust inventories at the current
pace of sales -- rose to 1.36 from 1.32.
New orders for factory goods tumbled 5.6 percent, due
largely to weak demand for aerospace products, which can swing
dramatically from month to month, and unfilled orders decreased
1.2 percent.