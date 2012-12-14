* Sales fall 1.4 pct vs estimate of no change
* Motor vehicles, primary metals post big drops
* Data confirm Canadian economy struggling to advance
OTTAWA, Dec 14 Canadian manufacturing sales
unexpectedly plunged by 1.4 percent in October from September,
the biggest drop in nine months, on weakness in major sectors
such as motor vehicles and primary metals, Statistics Canada
data indicated on Friday.
The strikingly weak report follows other recent figures
confirming the economy is struggling to make much progress amid
challenges such as market problems in Europe and the United
States and the effect of the strong Canadian dollar.
Analysts had expected no change in manufacturing sales.
The October drop was the greatest since the 2.4 percent
retreat recorded in January 2012 and Statscan revised
September's performance to unchanged from an initial 0.4 percent
increase.
October sales declined in 12 of 21 industries, representing
about 71 percent of the manufacturing sector. In volume terms,
sales were down 2.4 percent, the biggest decline since the 2.7
percent recorded in January 2012.
Sales in the motor vehicle assembly industry dropped by 3.7
percent to C$4.4 billion ($4.5 billion) while primary metals
sales were down 2.8 percent to C$3.7 billion. The declines were
partly offset by advances in the petroleum and coal product
industry, where sales rose by 2.0 percent to C$7.4 billion.
The October data, which were weak across the board, showed
the inventory-to-sales ratio advanced to 1.36 from 1.32 in
September while inventories grew by 1.3 percent. Unfilled orders
were flat while new orders fell by 0.6 percent.