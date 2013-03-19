* Sales dip 0.2 pct in January vs forecast of 0.9 pct gain
* Volatile aerospace explains drop in sales, jump in new
orders
OTTAWA, March 19 Canadian manufacturing sales
unexpectedly fell in January from December due to weak
production in the aerospace, auto and energy industries,
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, although the number of new
and unfilled orders rose sharply.
Factory sales dipped 0.2 percent in the month, missing the
market forecast for a 0.9 percent rebound after a 3.3 percent
tumble in December - its worst performance since the 2008-09
recession.
The sales volume fell 0.4 percent in January from December.
The volatile aerospace sector, which typically involves
large orders, influenced much of the manufacturing data for
January.
The 19.7 percent drop in production in aerospace products
and parts pushed down sales in the transportation equipment
sector by 3.8 percent in January, with a slowdown in motor
vehicle assembly plants playing a lesser role.
Sales in the petroleum and coal product sector decreased 1.8
percent, mostly reflecting lower volumes.
Unfilled orders soared 5.8 percent to the highest level
since November 2008, almost entirely due to orders for future
delivery of aerospace products and parts.
New orders increased 5.1 percent, again due to aerospace.
Manufacturers continued to build inventories, which rose 1.7
percent. As a result, the inventory-to-sales ratio jumped to
1.36 in January from 1.34 in December.