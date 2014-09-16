(Adds consideration of Canadian exports and U.S. recovery)
OTTAWA, Sept 16 Canadian manufacturing sales
rose by a faster-than-expected 2.5 percent in July from June to
a record, with the makeup of the increase suggesting the U.S.
recovery was aiding the sector, Statistics Canada data indicated
on Tuesday.
The level of sales hit a seasonally adjusted C$53.66 billion
($48.78 billion), eclipsing the C$53.22 billion record set in
July 2008. The volume of sales, important for real economic
growth, rose 2.8 percent in July.
Analysts expected a month-on-month increase of only 1.0
percent. Statistics Canada also revised its June increase up to
0.9 percent from 0.6 percent. Sales are now 8.2 percent higher
than a year earlier, the highest rise since June 2012.
July's gain was largely due to the auto, aerospace and
primary metals industries. The biggest dollar jump was in the
motor vehicle and parts industries, in the amount of C$634
million, much of whose production goes to the United States.
Statistics Canada had reported a jump in Canada's trade
surplus in July as exports advanced 1.4 percent, led by a C$605
million increase in motor vehicles and parts.
The Bank of Canada has long been looking for a rotation in
demand from Canadian consumers to exports and business
investment.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
