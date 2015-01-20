OTTAWA Jan 20 Canadian manufacturing sales
decreased by 1.4 percent in November, the third decline in four
months, driven by a sharp drop in motor vehicle sales,
Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday.
The decline was greater than the 0.7 percent decrease that
analysts surveyed by Reuters had anticipated. It represented the
second monthly decline in a row, following a 1.1 percent
decrease in sales in October. The agency also revised its
October numbers down from a previously reported 0.6 percent
decline.
Overall, sales declined in 16 of 21 industries in November,
representing over 80 percent of the country's total
manufacturing. But the agency said total year-to-date sales were
still 5.2 percent higher than in the first 11 months of 2013.
The federal statistical agency said the latest monthly drop
was due to lower sales of motor vehicles, which dropped 5.9
percent. Chemical manufacturers saw a 3.6 percent decrease,
while primary metals and food also fell.
The monthly drop for November was the biggest since a 3.5
percent decrease in August 2014. It was also the first time
since March and April 2013 that Canadian manufacturing sales
declined for two months in a row.
