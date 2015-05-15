(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA May 15 Canadian manufacturing sales,
pushed up by gains in the aerospace and auto sectors, rebounded
by 2.9 percent in March from February after big falls the
previous two months, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Analysts had expected a 1.2 percent advance. Statscan
revised February's month-on-month drop to 2.2 percent from an
initial 1.7 percent decline, citing new information from
respondents.
The month-on-month increase in March was the largest since
the 3.3 percent jump recorded in July 2011.
Output in the volatile aerospace industry jumped by 42.3
percent in March after dropping 29.4 percent in February. Most
contracts are in U.S. dollars and a weaker Canadian dollar in
March boosted the value of production.
Factory sales of motor vehicles grew by 12.8 percent as auto
plants came back on stream after shutdowns for retooling in the
first two months of the year.
Overall, sales rose in 10 of 21 industries, representing
about 60 percent of all Canadian manufacturing. Constant dollar
sales rose 2.9 percent, a sign the volume of goods sold in March
also increased.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)