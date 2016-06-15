(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, June 15 Canadian manufacturing sales
grew by a greater-than-expected 1.0 percent in April from March
after two consecutive month-on-month declines, data from
Statistics Canada indicated on Wednesday.
The increase was greater than the 0.6 percent gain forecast
in a Reuters polls of analysts. Volumes climbed by 1.4 percent
while prices slipped by 0.5 percent.
Sales advanced in 10 of 21 industries, representing 55
percent of Canadian manufacturing. Sales in the petroleum and
coal products industry climbed 8.3 percent after a 13.4 percent
increase in March.
Transportation equipment sales rose by 2.1 percent, in part
due to a 6.3 percent jump in shipments of aerospace products and
parts. Primary metals sales rose by 3.9 percent.
Overall inventories edged down by 0.4 percent to their
lowest level since December 2014, while new orders rose by 7.9
percent.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)