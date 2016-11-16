(Adds analyst comments, context)
OTTAWA Nov 16 The pace of Canadian
manufacturing sales slowed in September, while volumes fell,
data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday, suggesting a
softer transition for overall economic growth heading into the
final quarter of the year.
The 0.3 percent increase in sales topped economists'
expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent, though it was a step
down from August's hefty 0.9 percent increase.
It was also driven largely by gains in the transportation
equipment sector. Although sales were up in 12 out of 21
industries, a 1.5 percent increase in the sector accounted for
more than 85 percent of the total gain in manufacturing sales.
The volume of goods sold in September, which strips out the
effect of changes in price and is watched by economists,
declined 0.2 percent.
Economic growth is expected to have snapped back strongly in
the third quarter as a whole following a contraction in the
previous quarter but that rate is not expected to be sustained
in the last three months of the year.
Robert Both, macro strategist at TD Securities, said the
fourth quarter was on track for annualized growth of 1.5
percent, in line with the Bank of Canada's recently downgraded
forecast.
The forward-looking new manufacturing orders measure rose
2.3 percent on increases in the transportation equipment and
machinery sectors. Inventories also rose 0.5 percent, with
increased stocks seen in the transportation equipment, food and
chemical industries.
Statistics Canada revised seasonally adjusted data for
sales, inventories and orders going back to January 2011, while
the unadjusted figures were revised back to January 2013.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and W
Simon)