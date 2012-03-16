* Factory sales unexpectedly fall 0.9 pct in Jan
* Aerospace, metals and machinery weakest
* Auto sales climb to highest since Nov 2007
OTTAWA, March 16 Canadian manufacturing
sales unexpectedly fell in January, dragged down largely by the
aerospace sector even while sales from auto assembly plants rose
to their highest level since November 2007, Statistics Canada
said on Friday.
Factory sales fell 0.9 percent in the month to C$49.6
billion ($50.1 billion) - their second decrease in seven months.
The downturn followed a 0.6 percent gain in December, missing
analysts' expectations of a 0.2 percent gain.
In constant dollar terms, used to calculate moves in real
gross domestic product, sales fell 1.1 percent - the first drop
in volumes in three months.
Shipments in the aerospace products and parts plummeted 34
percent in January. Primary metals and machinery industries also
reported big sales drops but motor vehicle sales strengthened by
2.6 percent.
New orders for factory goods climbed 0.8 percent and
unfilled orders edged down 0.2 percent, the first reversal after
nine months of increases.
Manufacturers continued to build inventories, which rose 1.1
percent. As a result, the inventory-to-sales ratio climbed to
1.32 in January from 1.29 in December.