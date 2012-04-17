* Sales drop on weakness in motor vehicle industry
* Analysts had expected a 0.5 percent fall
OTTAWA, April 17 Canadian manufacturing sales
fell for the second month in a row in February on weakness in
the motor vehicle industry, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Sales dropped by 0.3 percent from January to C$49.12 billion
($49.12 billion) and was less than the 0.5 percent fall expected
by analysts. Statscan revised January's decline to 1.3 percent
from an initial 0.9 percent.
Motor vehicle assembly sales were down 8.7 percent from
January, the first fall since June 2011, while motor vehicle
parts sales were off 7.2 percent. Separately, Statscan said
seasonally adjusted new motor vehicle sales in February fell by
6.7 percent.
Overall, sales fell in 11 of 21 industries, representing
about 64 percent of manufacturing. Sales in constant dollars --
used to calculate moves in real gross domestic product --
dropped by 0.1 percent.
New orders increased by 2.5 percent, the seventh gain in
nine months, while inventories were up 0.3 percent. The
inventory-to-sales ratio edged up to 1.34 from 1.33 in January.