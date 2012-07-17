* Sales fall 0.4 pct vs estimate of 0.6 pct increase
* Petroleum, coal product sales hit by refinery shutdowns
OTTAWA, July 17 Canadian manufacturing sales
unexpectedly dropped by 0.4 percent in May, posting their fourth
month-on-month decline in five months on temporary shutdowns at
some refineries, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Analysts had predicted a 0.6 percent increase over April.
Statscan revised April's drop to 1.1 percent from an initial 0.8
percent.
Sales in May fell in 13 of 21 industries, representing
approximately two-thirds of manufacturing. Constant dollar sales
increased by 0.2 percent, reflecting a rise in the volume of
durable goods sold.
Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry dropped by
9.6 percent, reflecting the refinery closures and lower prices.
Excluding the industry, total manufacturing sales rose by
1.2 percent on stronger performance by the aerospace product and
parts industry.
Inventories advanced by 2.1 percent in May to their highest
level since January 2009, almost entirely as a result of a sharp
increase in the petroleum and coal product industry. The
inventory-to-sales ratio climbed to 1.35 from 1.32 in April.