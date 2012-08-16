* Sales unexpectedly fall 0.4 pct vs estimate of 0.2 pct
gain
* Oil industry is biggest cause of declines
OTTAWA Aug 16 Canadian manufacturing sales
unexpectedly fell 0.4 percent in June from May as the oil
industry was hit by lower prices and volumes and continued
refinery shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Markets had expected a modest 0.2 percent rise after sales
were flat in May, according to revised figures. In constant
dollar terms, June sales rose 0.1 percent and 12 of the 21
industries in the survey reported higher sales.
Manufacturing sales climbed steadily after the 2008-09
recession, but the June decline was the fourth in the past six
months, leaving total sales at C$48.9 billion ($49.4 billion),
below their pre-recession peak.
Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry slid 10.6
percent, reflecting a 4.9 percent drop in prices, ongoing
closures at several refineries and lower sales volumes at
others.
The transportation industry, the biggest manufacturing
sector, reported a 1.7 percent increase in sales to the highest
level since November 2007.
Overall, new orders advanced 1.7 percent and unfilled orders
were up 2.2 percent, although both were influenced by demand for
aerospace products and parts, which tend to be very volatile.
Inventories fell 1.7 percent, dragged down by the aerospace
and energy industries, and the inventory-to-sales ratio declined
to 1.32 in June from 1.34 in May.