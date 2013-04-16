* Sales jump 2.6 pct vs estimate of 0.9 pct gain
* New orders fall 4 pct, inventories at 4-year high
OTTAWA, April 16 Canadian factory sales surged
in February at the fastest pace in 20 months, an encouraging
sign for the economy after a downturn in January, although the
number of new orders fell in the month, Statistics Canada said
on Tuesday.
Manufacturing sales jumped 2.6 percent due to strength in
auto assembly, food processing, petroleum and coal and
miscellaneous sectors, the agency said, noting that higher
prices explained much of the gain in the energy industry.
The performance beat market expectations of a 0.9 percent
increase and was the biggest since July 2011. Still, the sales
total of C$49.6 billion ($48.6 billion) was below the
pre-recession peak of C$53 billion.
Overall, sales grew across 14 of 21 industries and excluding
the auto sector they climbed 1.8 percent. In volume terms, sales
were up a healthy 2.5 percent in February.
But new orders for factory goods slid 4 percent due to a
decline in demand from the volatile aerospace industry while
unfilled orders rose 0.4 percent.
Manufacturers continued to build inventories, with
stockpiles swelling 0.9 percent to their highest level in nearly
four years. As a result, the inventory-to-sales ratio eased to
1.33 in February from 1.36 in January.