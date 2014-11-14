(Adds details from report; graphic)
OTTAWA Nov 14 Canadian manufacturing sales rose
far more than expected in September on higher sales in the
transportation equipment industry, while new orders surged by
the most in seven months, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
Factory sales rose 2.1 percent, handily topping analysts'
expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent. By volume, sales rose
2.3 percent. New orders for factory goods jumped 4.6 percent,
the biggest increase since February.
The increase marked a partial recovery from August's 3.5
percent slump (revised from 3.3 percent), and was almost
entirely due to greater sales in transportation equipment.
Excluding the sector, sales rose just 0.6 percent.
Production in the aerospace industry rose 22.0 percent, the
largest since September 2012. A small part of this reflected an
appreciation in the U.S. dollar; much of the aerospace data are
reported in the U.S. currency.
In the auto sector, sales climbed 4.8 percent as plants
returned to normal production levels after partial shutdowns in
August.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Randall Palmer and Nick
Zieminski)