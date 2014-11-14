(Adds details from report; graphic)

OTTAWA Nov 14 Canadian manufacturing sales rose far more than expected in September on higher sales in the transportation equipment industry, while new orders surged by the most in seven months, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Factory sales rose 2.1 percent, handily topping analysts' expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent. By volume, sales rose 2.3 percent. New orders for factory goods jumped 4.6 percent, the biggest increase since February.

The increase marked a partial recovery from August's 3.5 percent slump (revised from 3.3 percent), and was almost entirely due to greater sales in transportation equipment. Excluding the sector, sales rose just 0.6 percent.

Production in the aerospace industry rose 22.0 percent, the largest since September 2012. A small part of this reflected an appreciation in the U.S. dollar; much of the aerospace data are reported in the U.S. currency.

In the auto sector, sales climbed 4.8 percent as plants returned to normal production levels after partial shutdowns in August.

