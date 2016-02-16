(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA Feb 16 Canadian manufacturing sales rose
more than expected for the second month in a row in December,
lifted by strong sales in the motor vehicle and wood products
sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.
The 1.2 percent increase topped economists' expectations for
a gain of 0.7 percent, and matched November's upwardly revised
figure. Volumes rose 1.3 percent.
Sales of vehicles were up 3.6 percent, the third consecutive
monthly gain, as some manufacturers released redesigned models
of popular vehicles in the fourth quarter. The higher sales were
also facilitated by employees working overtime to meet customer
demand at the end of the year.
Despite typical seasonal shutdowns for wood product
manufacturers, sales rose 5.5 percent to their highest level in
nine years as exports of lumber and other forestry products
rose. The increased sales in the vehicle and wood products
industries made up over half of the national gain for the month.
Inventories fell 1.6 percent due to decreases in the
aerospace and petroleum and coal sectors.
For all of 2015, manufacturing sales fell 1.5 percent, the
first decrease since 2009. The downturn in 2015 was mainly
driven by declines in petroleum and coal products as energy
prices slumped. Excluding the sector, sales rose by 2.6 percent
last year.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)