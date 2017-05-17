(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA May 17 Canadian manufacturing sales
rebounded in March, driven by gains in the motor vehicle sector
and record sales in the food industry, data from Statistics
Canada showed on Wednesday.
The 1.0 percent increase was in line with economists'
expectations, though the gain in volumes was less robust at 0.2
percent. Sales for February were downwardly revised to a drop of
0.6 percent from an initially reported 0.2 percent decrease.
Sales rose in 16 of 21 industries in March, accounting for
71 percent of the manufacturing sector. The transportation
sector led the way, rising 2.1 percent as the vehicle and
vehicle parts industries saw increases in sales volumes and
prices.
Food industry sales rose for the second month in a row,
climbing 2.6 percent to a record high of C$8.9 billion ($6.54
billion). Gains were widespread, with all nine food subsectors
gaining, particularly meat and dairy.
Overall inventories rose 1.2 percent to a record high of
C$72.7 billion, lifted by the transportation equipment and
beverage and tobacco sectors. Still, the inventory-to-sales
ratio, which measures how many months it would take to exhaust
inventories at current sales levels, was unchanged at 1.35.
($1 = 1.3616 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)