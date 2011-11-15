* Sales jump 2.6 pct vs estimate of 1.3 pct gain

* Oil, autos and aerospace drive sales

* Report another sign of strong Q3 growth (Adds market reaction, analysts)

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, Nov 15 Canadian manufacturing sales rose twice as fast as expected in September to the highest level since October 2008, sealing expectations for robust third-quarter economic growth.

Factory sales jumped 2.6 percent to C$49.2 billion (US$48.2 billion) in the month, beating the market estimate of a 1.3 percent gain.

After a mild contraction in the second quarter, analysts now expect the economy to grow at a decent clip in the third quarter and then to slow again at year-end.

"This print helps cement the case that economic growth in the third quarter will post a very healthy rebound from the decline observed in the second quarter," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist with TD Securities.

Most of the strength came from the petroleum and coal industry where sales surged 13.7 percent in the month for the biggest percentage gain in 12 years, as oil refineries resumed output following shutdowns.

Strong performances in the auto and aerospace industries also helped drive up overall sales.

In volume terms, sales climbed 1.8 percent as 10 of 21 industries reported higher sales than in August.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 briefly strengthened against the U.S. currency after the data, hitting C$1.0204 to the greenback, or 98 U.S. cents. This was up from about C$1.0236 before the report. It later gave back some of the gains. [CAD/]

The manufacturing sector was the hardest hit by the global financial crisis, and its output and employment levels have not yet recovered to the pre-recession peak in July 2008.

But details of the Statscan report pointed to further strength in the months ahead. Excluding the heavyweight auto sector, sales jumped 2.3 percent. New orders shot up 4.8 percent, unfilled orders rose 3 percent and inventories grew 0.4 percent for the 12th consecutive month.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters last month forecast, on average, 2 percent annualized growth in the third quarter, matching the Bank of Canada's latest projection. ECONPOLL1

CIBC World Markets economist Peter Buchanan said the report suggested his bank's bullish estimate of 3 percent annualized growth in the third quarter might be on the low side.

He warned however, that outside the petroleum and auto sectors, performance was mixed.

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (With additional reporting by Howaida Sorour and Ora Morison; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)