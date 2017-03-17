(Corrects headline and first paragraph to "coal" from "core")
OTTAWA, March 17 Canadian factory sales rose 0.6
percent in January from December as non-durabale goods sales
increased, lead by the petroleum and coal industry, according to
Statistics Canada data released on Friday.
Month/month change (pct)
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev)
Sales +0.6 +2.1 +2.3
Sales ex-autos +0.3 +1.7 +1.9
Inventories +1.1 -0.1 -0.3
Unfilled orders +0.3 -1.9 -1.9
New orders +4.6 -0.5 -0.6
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev)
Inv/sales ratio 1.31 1.30 1.30
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a
decreased of 0.2 percent in the value of shipments in January
from December. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Dale Smith; Editing by Denny
Thomas)