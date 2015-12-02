(Adds finance minister's remarks on deficits and housing)
OTTAWA Dec 2 Canada's finance minister on
Wednesday left the door open to running budget deficits larger
than the C$10 billion ($7.5 billion) the Liberals had campaigned
on, saying that slow growth points to the need for government
investments.
Minister Bill Morneau also told reporters that the
government was continuing to pay very close attention to the hot
housing market.
The Liberal platform for the Oct. 19 election had promised
deficits of less than C$10 billion a year for the next two
fiscal years, but that has not been the Liberals' emphasis since
they took office on Nov. 4.
Morneau said the government was focused on three fiscal
areas: making investments, especially in infrastructure, that
make sense for the economy; reducing the ratio of debt to gross
domestic product over the four-year mandate; and achieving a
balanced budget.
Asked if he would keep the deficits to C$10 billion, Morneau
would only say: "We're going to continue to talk about those
three aspects of our promises, because we do want to focus on
growth. We want to make sure that we deal with what we see as a
low-growth economy."
The outgoing Conservative government ran up a record
deficit, in nominal dollar terms, to fight the 2007-09 financial
crisis but then returned to balance in 2014-15.
The Conservatives had projected a balanced budget for the
current and future years, but Morneau put out a fiscal update on
Nov. 20 that painted a significantly gloomier budget outlook,
excluding Liberal spending and taxation plans.
Aside from the fiscal picture, one of the key files on which
Morneau has been briefed is the hot housing market, particularly
in Toronto and Vancouver, and the record level of household
indebtedness.
Morneau said the government continued "to pay very close
attention to the situation." He acknowledged the challenge that
while the market is hot in those two cities, it is much less so
in the rest of the country.
He said it continued to be important for homebuyers to make
sure they can service their mortgages over the long term.
"To the extent that we need to provide any more guidance, we
will," he said.
Asked if he was considering any new measures to cool things
down, he said: "We're continuing to pay very close attention to
the situation."
($1 = C$1.34)
