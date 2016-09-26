FOREX-Dollar hovers near 6-month lows amid US political uncertainty
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years-IMM
OTTAWA, Sept 26 The Canadian government will look at what more it can do to help the economy if needed, as low growth poses real challenges for the country, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday.
Morneau told reporters that the budget the new Liberal government unveiled earlier this year was starting to have an impact, though he did not comment on whether the government would speed up the pace of infrastructure spending. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years-IMM
HONG KONG, May 22 Asian stocks are set to edge higher on Monday following cautious gains on Wall Street, though the dollar is set to come under pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermines confidence in U.S. economic policy.