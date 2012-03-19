* Draft guidelines seek to improve lending practices
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, March 19 Canada's banking regulator
wants lenders to be more t ransparent about their mortgage
businesses as it seeks to m inimize the risk to the economy from
record-high levels of household debt.
Draft guidelines from the regulator released on Monday
called for increased disclosure by banks o f their exposure to
certain mortgage products and markets, and enhanced
risk-management practices. It also demanded that banks treat
home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) the same way as mortgages.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
has been reviewing bank's residential mortgage portfolios for
over a year and the draft guidelines reflect some of its
findings.
"Although financial-institution mortgage portfolios in
Canada continue to perform well, a number of vulnerabilities in
the financial system exist, including high household
indebtedness," said Mark Zelmer, assistant superintendent at
OSFI's regulation sector.
"OSFI is acting in an effort to prevent these
vulnerabilities from evolving into problems for the financial
system," he said.
PROPERTY BUBBLE FEARED
Canada's housing sector avoided the subprime mortgage bust
that drove the United States into recession. But a post-crisis
property boom fueled by ultra-low lending rates has some
economists and policymakers worried that a bubble is forming.
The guidelines released on Monday build on "Principles for
Sound Residential Mortgage Underwriting" released last October
by the Financial Stability Board, the global body set up by the
Group of 20 wealthy and developing nations to monitor worldwide
financial regulation.
The type of details OSFI wants banks to disclose to the
public include the amount and percentage of total residential
mortgage loans and HELOCS that are insured versus uninsured. It
also wants the percentages that fall within the various
amortization ranges to be made public as well as the average
loan-to-value ratio for certain mortgages and their geographical
breakdown.
OSFI also wants bank boards of directors to approve on an
annual basis a policy that explicitly sets limits on the level
of risk the bank is willing to accept with its residential
mortgage business.
OSFI's guidelines apply to all federally regulated financial
institutions that are involved in residential mortgages and, in
some cases, mortgage default insurance in Canada and abroad.
Parties have until May 1 to comment on the draft.
Canada's household debt-to-income ratio soared to a record
high of 151.9 percent last year, largely the result of mortgage
borrowing. The ratio dipped slightly in the fourth quarter but
was still near record high at 150.6 percent.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, the country's second-largest lender,
earlier this month estimated housing to be over-valued by 10 to
15 percent.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty has intervened three times
since 2008 to tighten mortgage rules, and a Reuters poll last
month showed market players widely expect another move in that
direction this year.
MORTGAGE PRICE WAR
While policymakers might like to see mortgage growth slow
down, they're getting little help from the banks, which recently
cut rates on their cheapest mortgages to record lows, the second
time this year they have got into a price war in the
increasingly competitive mortgage space.
Bank of Montreal led the way on the rate cuts both
times, offering five-year mortgages at 2.99 percent, with its
competitors quick to follow suit to protect their market share.
"The recent offer was in response to competitive dynamics in
the market," said Marcia Moffat, head of home equity financing
at Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest bank,
which unveiled its own 2.99 percent rate on four-year loans the
day after the BMO deal was announced.
While some worry the cheap debt is inviting ever larger bids
on homes that will become unaffordable when rates rise, Moffat
said the low rates are also helping some people get out of debt
sooner.
"Many clients who are coming up for renewal are keeping the
dollar amount steady and paying down their principal faster
because of the lower rates, as opposed to upsizing and taking on
additional debt," she said in an interview.