* OECD says BoC may need to raise rates in Q4
* It says budget tightening should slow if economy worsens
* Housing market a concern despite some cooling
OTTAWA, June 13 Canada should be ready to hike
interest rates as soon as the fourth quarter of this year if the
economy doesn't turn sour, but it may need to slow down budget
tightening if the economy does deteriorate, the Organization for
Economic Cooperation and Development said on Wednesday.
The Paris-based OECD also said Canadian authorities may have
to take measures to try to limit household indebtedness and cool
the housing market if imbalances persist.
It said the Bank of Canada faces a delicate balancing act,
with prolonged low interest rates raising concerns about risks
for the financial system. There are also short-term risks to the
economy resulting from deficit reduction and a strong currency,
it added.
"We think that the Bank of Canada will have to return to its
policy of withdrawing stimulus, starting fairly soon, probably
in the fourth quarter, so as to head off an upward drift in
inflation that is currently right on target," Peter Jarrett, who
is in charge of Canada at the OECD's economics department, told
reporters after the release of the organization's report on
Canada.
The Bank of Canada targets 2 percent annual inflation, and
that was the inflation rate in April.
Jarrett emphasized that the OECD's rate-hike scenario
assumes that the European debt crisis will be contained and that
Canada is not hit by contagion from it.
In the worst-case scenario of another global financial
crisis and recession, he said the central bank could cut rates
from the current 1 percent and prepare for possible quantitative
and credit easing, reviving a plan it unveiled in the 2008-09
crisis but never used.
"Obviously it depends on how nasty, how tough things get out
there but if it's something of the same order of magnitude (as
2008), if there's threats to the system, I think there's no
reason why the Bank of Canada would hesitate to go back and do
at least what they did before, much less start doing something
that is labeled quantitative easing," Jarrett said.
"But they certainly have more room to cut rates if things
get really tough," he said.
Referring to federal and provincial government budget cuts,
the OECD said: "This tightening is necessary to reduce the debt
overhang resulting from the past recession and stimulus
measures, but the authorities should slow the pace of
consolidation if significant downside risks to growth
materialize."
The OECD said Canada's housing market was "a risk worth
worrying about" even though there has been some slight cooling
in some areas.
Like the government, Jarrett sees the Toronto condominium
market - where some 15 percent of completed condo projects
remain unoccupied - as the biggest candidate for a crash.
"I understand that the minister and the governor's warnings
are starting to take some effect because lending institutions
are now demanding that virtually the entire project be pre-sold
before they'll finance a condominium project," he said.
"So I think if there is a correction it isn't going to be as
serious as it would have been. A drop in prices, which probably
will take place, might be easily absorbable without massive
problems in either the banking sector or the real estate
development sector, but the concern remains."
The survey projected real economic growth in Canada of 2.2
percent this year and 2.6 percent next year. By contrast, the
Bank of Canada's April forecast is for 2.4 percent growth in
both years.
The large majority of the 128-page report was dedicated to
the need to boost innovation to raise historically weak
productivity growth to sustain living standards.
"Canada's overall productivity has actually fallen since
2002, while it has grown by about 30 percent over the past 20
years in the United States," the OECD said.