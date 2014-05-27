OTTAWA May 27 Canada's economy and inflation
are performing well, despite weak exports, which are expected to
pick up, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday.
"Overall I think the economy is moving in the right
direction. We're looking to a (budget) surplus next year.
There've been over 1 million jobs created, and growth is moving
at a reasonable pace, and inflation is certainly well within the
target range," Oliver told reporters. He added the hope that
exports would speed up as the global economy strengthens and in
particular as the U.S. economy continues to grow.
Regarding his announcement that Canada's large banks would
provide no-cost accounts to 7 million low-income people, he said
he was not concerned that they would recoup foregone revenues by
charging higher-income customers more, since the banks are
strong and profitable.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)