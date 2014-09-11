TORONTO, Sept 11 Canadian businesses will
hopefully start investing and hiring soon in reaction to
encouraging indicators, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on
Thursday, recognizing nonetheless that positive data needs to be
sustained to induce companies to step out.
"As the governor of the Bank of Canada has said, what people
are looking for is sustained growth, and we're starting to see
some encouraging indications of that, but it's got to be there
for a while to encourage people to invest," he told a news
conference.
"After all, they don't really benefit from keeping money in
the bank at low interest rates. They in principle would like to
invest in their businesses but they've been cautious because
they haven't necessarily seen the market for their goods. We're
hoping that they're going to start to see that because the
numbers are starting to come in," he said, referring to exports
and manufacturing utilization among other data.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Writing
by Randall Palmer in Ottawa)