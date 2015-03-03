(Adds quotes, background; figures in U.S. dollars)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's stronger-than-expected
growth figures for the fourth quarter show the economy is
heading in the right direction, Finance Minister Joe Oliver told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Oliver, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Toronto,
also repeated a promise to balance the budget in 2015/16 despite
an oil-price slump that has cut government revenues.
Statistics Canada said earlier on Tuesday that gross
domestic product in the fourth quarter grew at an annualized
rate of 2.4 percent, greater than the 2.0 percent economists had
expected.
"I think it shows the core growth, the real growth in the
economy, is moving apace," said Oliver. "(The figures) are
confirmation that we're moving on the direction we thought we
would."
Oliver said Canada, a major oil exporter, would have
balanced budget in the coming fiscal year: "We're more
constrained because of the decline in the price of oil, but we
will get there."
Oliver said in January that he would not unveil the budget
before April, citing market volatility caused by plunging crude
prices.
He would not speculate on future oil prices, saying he would
wait for private economists' forecasts ahead of the budget.
The price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, the North
American benchmark, dropped by more than half between June 2014
and January because of abundant supply. It has recently been
trading close to the $50 mark, up from a low of $45.
