Total and Erg get four bids for Italy petrol stations -sources
MILAN, May 5 Total and energy group Erg have received four bids for the Italian petrol station network they jointly own, three sources close to the matter said.
NEW YORK May 13 The U.S. ban on its banks trading Canadian debt likely violates an international agreement between the nations, Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Wednesday, urging American lawmakers to adjust the so-called Volcker Rule.
The rule, meant to curb risky Wall Street trading seen to worsen the 2007-2009 financial crisis, generally stops U.S. banks from proprietary trading of non-U.S. government bonds.
"I believe - with strong legal basis - that this rule violates the terms of the NAFTA agreement," Oliver said of the North American Free Trade Agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico.
"I hope the United States administration sees that changing the Volcker Rule is in its own best interests and that of its biggest trading partner," he added in a speech at a Canada-U.S. conference in New York.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results